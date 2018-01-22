Senate paves way to end shutdown

Senate Democrats paved the way Monday for a stopgap spending bill that will end the government shutdown that began Friday night, but they pledged to keep fighting for the issue that put them at odds with Republicans: the status of “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as children by their illegal alien parents.

The White House and Republican leaders have been negotiating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders over the Dreamers as part of a larger immigration package that would fulfill Republican priorities, such as border security and a merit-based system. But the Democrats inserted the Dreamer issue into the debate over the spending bill, insisting on an immediate fix.

Democrats backed down Monday, agreeing to a temporary spending bill that will expire Feb. 8 in exchange for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s agreement to allow a full floor debate on immigration and the Dreamer issue in February.

However, McConnell already had promised an up-or-down vote on the Dreamers, and there is no promise of any vote in the House, where there is considerable opposition to any amnesty deal.

An 81-18 vote in the Senate Monday ended the filibuster on the continuing resolution to fund the government, setting up expected passage later today in the Republican-majority Senate and House, and a signature from President Trump.

At the White House briefing Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed optimism that a budget agreement will be reached by the new deadline.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot of daylight between where we are and where Democrats are,” she told reporters.

Schumer, claiming victory, said the Republican majority “now has 17 days to prevent the Dreamers from being deported.”

President Trump, in September, issued an executive order overturning an order by President Obama, which effectively bypassed Congress and granted some 690,000 Dreamers de facto amnesty. Trump delayed putting his order into effect, however, giving Congress six months – until March – to decide how to handle the status of the Dreamers.

Earlier Monday morning, in a tweet, President Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown.

“The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens,” he wrote. “Not good! Democrats have shut down our government in the interests of their far left base. They don’t want to do it but are powerless!”

Schumer, in turn, has called it a “Trump shutdown.”

After the agreement was reached to pass the stopgap spending bill, Trump issued a statement.

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses and are now willing to fund our great military, Border Patrol, first responders and insurance for vulnerable children,” he said.

The continuing resolution will mean nearly 1 million federal workers who were furloughed Monday will be back to work soon.

The previous government shutdown, led by Republicans over Obamacare in 2013, lasted 16 days.

‘Pins and needles’

Sanders was asked at the daily briefing how the Dreamers, who are “on pins and needles,” should view the delay in resolving their status.

“I think they should storm the Capitol and protest there, because that is the place that has held up this discussion,” she replied.

“Democrats are the ones that shut this discussion down … by being unwilling to fund the government.”

Sanders said the delay in passing the spending bill means “we lost four days in this process that should have been focused on immigration.”

“If they had been part of the solution, instead of part of the problem, then we would have already been further down the road in our negotiations on that (immigration) package,” she said, referring to Democrats, “and hopefully we won’t have problems like that in the future.”

Schumer, in a speech on the Senate floor Monday, charged that “the great deal-making president sat on the sidelines” over the weekend.

Sanders insisted Trump was engaged, phoning lawmakers and Cabinet officials.

“The president was putting pressure and standing firm on exactly what he was willing to do and what he wasn’t,” Sanders said. “And it very clearly worked.”