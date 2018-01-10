Shock video: Twitter employee offers eye-popping intel in Trump take-down plot

A shocking video released by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas captures Twitter employees expressing their willingness to use their access to President Trump’s account to bring down the nation’s commander-in-chief.

Employee Clay Haynes, who has worked at the company since 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, spoke to an undercover journalist from Project Veritas on Jan. 3. Haynes said the company would be “more than happy to help the DOJ with their little investigation.”

Haynes, a self-declared “bleeding-heart liberal,” also outlined specific ways the company could help take down the president, including providing every single tweet Trump has made, even those that have been deleted, as well as any direct messages.

Direct messages are usually regarded as private.

Haynes openly declared his desire to end the Trump administration.

“He’s dangerous, I don’t like him and he’s a terrible human being and I want to get rid of him,” Haynes states in the video.

Remarkably, the employee also says Twitter has had “internal reviews” about getting rid of the president.

Indeed, there even were discussions about hiding or concealing the president’s messages on social networking to prevent him from getting his message out, according to Haynes.

However, because company officials deemed it “newsworthy,” the decision was made to allow the president to keep using the service.

“Essentially, he has a carte blanche to do whatever he wants,” gripes Haynes.

An undercover O’Keefe also met with Haynes to discuss whether Twitter is currently working with the Department of Justice. Haynes refuses to comment on that in the video.

“The fact is, even if Haynes was just speculating about helping Justice, his admission shows a clear and dangerous political bias at the highest levels of Twitter,” said O’Keefe about his findings. “The question is: by Twitter giving private information about the president to the Justice Department, are they breaking the law, betraying a trust, following an official request or satisfying a political agenda by leading a crusade against the president.”

Twitter lists as its mission statement: “Give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers.”

Twitter could not be reached immediately for a response. It’s “press” link online led only to a generic “about us” page.

The findings are likely to intensify the debate about the political bias of technology companies.

Twitter recently rolled out new standards for “hate speech” and “verified accounts” which are biased against conservative and right-wing ideas and individuals.

Tech companies such as Google have also used their market power to discriminate against conservatives.

Google is currently being sued by former employee James Damore for creating hostile a environment against conservatives and white males.

Such a debate is especially important because of the amount of information Haynes, who describes himself as the “bouncer” of Twitter, says Twitter gathers on its users.

“We can absolutely look at every single message, every single tweet, whatever you log into, what profile pictures you upload, what profile pictures that you thought you were going to do,” he bragged.

He also states: “We have full access to every single person’s account, every single direct message, deleted direct messages, deleted tweets. I can tell you exactly who logged in from where, what username and password, when they changed their password.”

By his own admission, Haynes calls it “very, very creepy” and “Big-Brotherish.”

The investigation video: