Some Oregonians in panic mode at gas stations

(KTLA) Just the thought of pumping their own gas apparently has some Oregonians losing their minds.

Thanks to a new law that took effect Monday, residents in some rural Oregon counties will soon be allowed to pump their own gas. Aside from that exception, Oregon and New Jersey are the only states that do not allow drivers to fill up their own tanks.

Oregon House Bill 2482 was passed in May and allows people living in Oregon counties with 40,000 residents or less to pump their own petrol.

But it wasn’t until Medford, Oregon, television station KTVL posted about the new law on social media that the rest of the country learned just how freaked out some Oregonians are at the mere thought of pumping gas.