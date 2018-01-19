S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs

(CNBC) Stocks traded higher on Friday as investors shrugged off worries about a possible government shutdown.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to a record high, with consumer staples as the best-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5 percent and hit an all-time high.

“The prospect of a government shutdown isn’t putting a lid on this boiling market—investors simply aren’t fazed,” said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade. “For traders, many are looking beyond the beltway and finding fundamentals in US companies as sound as they’ve been in a long time.”