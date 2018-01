(IOL) — Johannesburg — A Grade 8 pupil has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing to death a teacher he accused of failing him.

The 15-year-old allegedly went to the teacher’s home in the early hours of Saturday and started breaking all the windows with stones.

When Kingston Vhiya, a teacher at Bosele Middle School in Manyeding Village near Kuruman, Northern Cape, went outside, the boy is alleged to have hit him with a stone on the chest before stabbing him to death.