(THE COLLEGE FIX) — An adjunct professor of astronomy has been suspended for antics in class so bizarre that students fled the room and the police were summoned.

Tarrant County College’s Daniel Mashburn arrived to his class last Tuesday night 20 minutes late garbed in “a cap, a toboggan, a scarf over his face and gloves.”

According to Fox-4, students in attendance said Mashburn “talked about the Koran and the moon and the dark night,” appeared incoherent, “and never discussed anything astronomy-related.”