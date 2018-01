(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A researcher at the University of Saskatchewan claims the lack of characters of color in contemporary video games has an effect similar to that of “everyday” racism.

Cale Passmore, of the university’s Human-Computer Interaction Lab, says he was “driven” to find out how about the health and psychological effects games’ lack of diversity has on individuals.

“We started out talking to friends, people of colour, we created a survey that asked the types of questions that are on people’s minds but get buried or not approached,” Passmore told CBC News.