Study: Migrants have 'Medieval' views of Jews, women, gays, non-Muslims

Muslim migrants in Austria tend to express “Medieval” attitudes toward Jews, homosexuals, women and non-Muslims, according to an academic survey.

The study by Ednan Aslan, professor of Islamic Religious Education at the University of Vienna, interviewed a sample of 288 of the approximately 4,000 predominantly Afghan asylum seekers in state care in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz, according to the Austrian daily Kurier, Breitbart reported.

The survey found that some 54.5 percent believe Jewish people don’t care about anyone but themselves, and 44.2 percent think Judaism is actively harmful to the world.

Aslan observed: “For certain refugees anti-Semitism is a matter of course, which has given the refugee movement a new dimension.”

Strikingly, nearly 50 percent said Islam played a bigger role in their lives in Austria than it did in their native countries.

Two-thirds of the migrants surveyed were men under 30.

Just over 44 percent said they would support the use of violence against wives who were disloyal to their husbands, Breitbart reported.

Among the Muslim women surveyed, 62 percent said they attached great importance to wearing the Islamic headscarf in public. A little more than 44 percent said they would refuse to shake hands with a man.

Breitbart said a recent report found half of the mosques in Graz are suspected of preaching “radical Islam.”

“Mosques have a certain influence on these people,” Aslan said.

His survey found 70 percent said they attended prayers every Friday.

Breitbart London has reported European Union counter-terrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove observed that after the Barcelona terror attack last August, “most fanatics disguise their convictions [through] increasing use of taqiyya,” referring to the Islamic doctrine that allows Muslims to lie about their beliefs to further the advance of Islam.

Breitbart noted a Bosnian migrant who killed four people in Graz in 2015 was found to have lied about being a Christian. He turned out to be a devout Muslim who attended mosque six times a week.



