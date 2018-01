(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) — Stifling a sneeze can rupture your throat, burst an ear drum, or pop a blood vessel in your brain, researchers warned Tuesday.

Many people — when they feel a sneeze coming on — block all the exits, essentially swallowing the sneeze’s explosive force.

Just how dangerous this can be was illustrated when a 34-year-old man showed up at the emergency service of a hospital in Leicester, England recently, with a swollen neck and in extreme pain.