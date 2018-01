(Washington Times) – The Supreme Court on Thursday halted a controversial lower court ruling that had found North Carolina’s congressional districts were illegally drawn, and had threatened to upend November’s elections.

Republicans had requested the delay and the justices, in a 7-2 ruling, agreed, saying the decision is on hold.

Robin Hayes, chairman of the North Carolina GOP, said that means they’ll be able to hold November’s elections under the current maps, which give Republicans a 10-3 advantage.