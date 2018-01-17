Surgeon arrested for coming to work drunk

(LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) — A Lexington doctor has been arrested after he allegedly showed up at a hospital to perform surgery while under the influence of alcohol, according to officials and media reports.

Plastic surgeon Theodore Gerstle, of Lexington Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, got to Baptist Health Lexington around noon to perform a surgery, but it was reported to hospital staff that he was intoxicated, hospital spokesman Ruth Ann Childers said. Per policy, the chief medical officer went to speak with Gerstle, who then walked from the facility. Hospital staff then called police to report what happened.

Gerstle was arrested a short time later on Shady Lane, which is not far from the hospital, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. He is charged with public intoxication and being held in the Fayette County jail, according to jail records.