Teacher asked for lewd pics in exchange for better grades

(USA Today) The Passaic High School teacher arrested Wednesday on charges he allegedly had sexually inappropriate conversations with two teenage students asked for pictures of their penis in exchange for a better class grade, according to court documents.

When one of the two male students was asked by Jose Maria, who according to court documents is a Spanish teacher, about sending a picture of his private area in exchange for a better grade, the student did. The boy identified only as Ro.C., told authorities Maria would pick him and another teen up to buy them Chinese food and alcohol.

“Ro.C. said he found a picture on the internet of a black penis and sent it to Mr. Maria,” according to a copy of the affidavit of probable cause reviewed Thursday. “Ro.C. said his mother confronted Mr. Maria who admitted it, said he would kill himself and asked her not to go to the police.”