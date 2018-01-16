Teacher put on leave after 'lynch' warning to black student

An Ohio teacher has been put on leave after she reportedly told her 13-year-old black student that his white peers would “lynch” him if he didn’t do his schoolwork.

Nathan Bell, an eighth-grade student at Mason Middle School in Mason, Ohio, was talking with his friends Dec. 4 when he says his social studies teacher grew frustrated.

That’s when the teacher, Renee Thole, told Bell that “if he didn’t get back on task, then his friends were going to form an angry mob and lynch him,” Bell’s mother, Tanisha Agee-Bell, 43, told the New York Times Sunday.

When Nathan told his teacher that her comment was racist, Agee-Bell said, the woman “kept asking why.”

“When she said that, he said back to her, ‘That’s racist. She approached him and said, ‘Why do you think that’s racist? I would never do anything to hurt you,” Agee-Bell told ABC News.

“Her job is to teach American history to eighth-graders,” Agee-Bell said. “How can you teach American history and you don’t understand the impact of your words to your students, given our nation’s history?”

ABC News reported that Thole has admitted to making the comment to Nathan.

“I would say, yes the teacher did confirm she said that,” Tracey Carson, a spokeswoman for the Mason School District, told ABC News. “She immediately recognized she had done something wrong.”

Nathan’s mom said the teen waited full week before he told her about the incident. She said Nathan was worried he’d be in trouble for talking back to an authority figure.

Thole apologized to Nathan in front of his classmates, the teen said, only telling him she was “sorry you were offended by what I said.” Nathan claims she said nothing further.

A Change.org petition is calling for Thole to be fired.

In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday, Gail Kist-Kline, superintendent of Mason City Schools, said Thole hadn’t been fired but that “we understand and respect the passion of these viewpoints.” According to the statement, Thole was “formally reprimanded” and placed on administrative leave. A disciplinary report has been added to her file, and the teacher will be “required to take further training” as the district looks into the incident.

Kist-Kline told the Times that this is Thole’s first disciplinary action in the more than 22 years she has worked with the district.

“It’s not lost on me that this comes as we prepare to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day and his legacy fighting for justice,” Kist-Kline told the paper. “Dr. King reminded us that, ‘the time is always right to do what is right.’ In this case involving our teacher, the right thing to do is apologize, make amends and take steps to be better.”

Agee-Bell called the disciplinary actions taken against Thole “a great first step.”

“I never wanted her fired,” she wrote on Facebook. “I wanted her trained properly.”

Agee-Bell added, “But just as important, I want the district to institute practices that give student and families confidence in being heard, valued and respected when they have been wronged.

The superintendent praised Nathan for his actions, saying he “bravely stood up and called his teacher to account.”

“The student could have reacted poorly and could have rightfully berated the teacher for her thoughtlessness,” her statement said. “Yet, he extended grace to the teacher. The student is the hero in this story.”