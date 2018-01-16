'Tears of rage!' Watch Sen. Booker spit fire over Trump 'sh--hole' comment

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., exploded with anger over President Trump’s alleged “sh–hole” comments this week, telling a congressional hearing Tuesday he had “tears of rage” when he heard about the purported incident.

Booker said he was “seething with anger” after he heard reports that the president asked senators why the U.S. keeps bringing in migrants from “sh–hole” countries like Haiti, El Salvador and African nations. Democrats have claimed the alleged comment is proof that the president is “racist.”

President Trump has denied using the term, though he did admit he used “tough language” in the meeting.

“I hurt,” Booker cried during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. “When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage when I heard about this experience in this meeting.”

Booker launched into a tirade, telling Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen: “For you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the questions of my colleagues … with tens of millions Americans hurting right now because they’re worried about what happened in the White House, that’s unacceptable to me.

“There are threats in this country, people applauding. I receive enough death threats to know the reality. … And I’ve got a president of the United States, whose office I respect, who talks about the country’s origins of my fellow citizens in the most despicable manner. You don’t remember, you can’t remember the words of your commander in chief? I find that unacceptable.”

Booker made the explosive remarks after the 9-minute mark:

Booker’s comments began trending on Twitter Tuesday, and the reaction to his speech was mixed. Some accused him of being overly dramatic while others suggested he may be planning a White House run in 2020.

“Huh, look at Cory Booker running for President 2020,” tweeted Betsy Braddock. “I love him.”

Erin Rooney said, “Today’s the day Cory Booker became president.”