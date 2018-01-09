The 1 position Nixon should be remembered for

Richard Milhous Nixon was born Jan. 9, 1913. He was a lieutenant commander in the Navy during WWII, a Congressman, a Senator, and vice president under Dwight Eisenhower. He lost his first presidential race to John F. Kennedy by the smallest margin to that date. He was elected the 37th president in 1968, and re-elected in 1972 in one of the biggest landslides in history.

Richard Nixon ended the draft, was the first president to visit Red China, sent the first astronauts to the moon – talking to them via radio telephone – and began the space shuttle program. He was never impeached, but the threat of impeachment proceedings convinced him to resign – the only president to do so.

While Richard Nixon was vice president to Dwight Eisenhower, he was immensely popular for his stand against Communism. Nixon gave an address titled “The Meaning of Communism to Americans,” Aug. 21, 1960: “The major problem confronting the people of the United States … is … Communism. … The test is one not so much of arms but of faith. … Communism denies God, enslaves men, and destroys justice. … The appeal of the Communist idea is not to the masses … but … to an intelligent minority. … It has failed in its promise of equality in abundance. … It has produced … disillusionment and a steady stream of men, women, and children seeking to escape its blight. … Communism is a false idea. …”

Nixon gave Communism’s view on capitalism: “Communism inevitably supplants and destroys capitalism … free trade, free selling and buying. … The Soviet Union … started by attempting to root out … every vestige of the market principle. … Production and distribution of goods were put under central direction. … It was a catastrophic failure … in appalling shortages of the most elementary necessities. … Communist theory … says nothing about how the economy shall be run except that it shall not be by the market principle.”

Nixon added regarding truth: “Communism starts with the proposition that there are no universal truths or general truths of human nature. … The high priest of this doctrine was Eugene Pashukanis. His reign came to an abrupt end. … With an irony befitting the career of one who predicted that Communism would bring an end to law and legal processes, Pashukanis was quietly taken off and shot without even the semblance of a trial. …”

Nixon commented on Communist elections: “Voters are in the end permitted only to vote for the candidates chosen by the only political party permitted to exist … the electorate is given no choice. … Knowing that it cannot achieve representative democracy, it seems to feel better if it adopts its empty forms. … ”

Nixon continued on power: “Throughout the ages, among men of all nations and creeds, law has generally been thought of as a curb on arbitrary power. It has been conceived as a way of substituting reason for force. … Law in the Soviet Union is not conceived as a check on power, it is openly and proudly an expression of power. In this conception … the bankruptcy of Communism as a moral philosophy openly declares itself. …”

Nixon added regarding freedom: “Communist philosophy is basically inconsistent with the ideal of freedom because it denies that there can be any standard of moral truth by which the actions of any given social order may be judged. … If the individual says to government, ‘Thus far may you go, but no farther,’ he necessarily appeals to some principle of rightness that stands above his particular form of government. It is precisely the possibility of any such standard that Communism radically … denies. Marx and Engels had nothing but sneers for the idea that there are ‘eternal truths, such as freedom, justice, etc., that are common to all states of society.’ They contend that there are no eternal truths. … If that system requires tyranny and oppression, then tyranny and oppression must within that system be accepted; there can be no higher court of appeal. … A sense of freedom can never develop under the Soviet regime. …”

Despite Communism’s promises, the statistics reveal that more people have been killed under atheistic Communist regimes – estimated at over 150 million – than any other system, except fundamental Islam, estimated at over 270 million and counting.

Nixon continued: “Communism has appeared as a kind of nightmare. … Communist faith … tells men to forget all the teachings of the ages about government, law, and morality. … There is only one rule: Smash the existing ‘bourgeois’ economic and legal order and leave the rest to the ‘spontaneous class organization of the proletariat.'”

Nixon’s warning echoed an editorial cartoon appearing in the Chicago Tribune, April 21, 1934, depicting a Communist writing on a large board: “Plan of Action for U.S. – Spend! Spend! Spend! under the guise of recovery – Bust the government – Blame the capitalists for the failure – Junk the Constitution and declare a dictatorship.” To the side, it added: “It worked in Russia!”

Many are concerned because the U.S. national debt has mushroomed to more than $20 trillion. CNSNews.com published the article “Obama Has Now Increased Debt More than All Presidents from George Washington Through George H.W. Bush Combined” (writer Terence P. Jeffrey, Oct. 5, 2011).

WND published the article “Obama on track to double national debt; will add more than previous 43 presidents combined.”

Nixon added that without “eternal truth,” tyranny inevitably repeats itself – and the dragon-slayer becomes the dragon: “How, following the overthrow of a tyranny, do you suggest steps that will prevent an interim dictatorship from hardening into a second tyranny? … A cruel dictatorship has been overthrown … because it permitted no elections or never counted the vote honestly. Following the successful revolt … order is kept by something approaching a dictatorship.”

Franklin Roosevelt stated Feb. 10, 1940: “The Soviet Union … is run by a dictatorship as absolute as any other dictatorship in the world.”

Nixon described what Communist dictators do to those who helped them get into power: “Men who were once united in overthrowing plain injustice become divided on the question what constitutes a just new order. Militant zealots, useful in the barricades, are too rough for civil government and must be curbed. If curbed too severely, they may take up arms against the new government. Etc., etc. … The shift in power when it comes may involve only a few quick maneuvers within the apparatus of the party. … The fate of millions will be determined by processes which take no account of their interests or wishes, in which they are granted no participation, and which they are not even permitted to observe….”

To the annoyance of liberal academia, in practice, every Communist country ends up being run by a dictator, ie., Mao Zedong, Stalin, Pol Pot, Ho Chi Min, Kim Jong-il, Castro, Ceausescu, Tito, etc. Though having proclaimed the high ideal of a classless society, “Communist Party members” effectively become “the new royalty,” living in special neighborhoods with special shops, and getting special treatment before the law. They exist to enforce the dictator’s will. If they are suspected of opposing the dictator, they disappear.

“Citizens” in Communist countries are equivalent to subjects, peasants and serfs, with their fate dictated by the dictator and his enforcers. Controlled media and rigged elections insure the dictator stays in power. Naive students are taught that in Communist countries, everybody owns everything equally – “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” (a slogan popularized by Karl Marx in Critique of the Gotha Program, 1875).

But does this ever happen? Only one question needs to be asked: “Who gets to live in the nice house and who lives in the dumpy house?”

The answer is: “Someone in the government dictates those things.” Well, whoever ultimately dictates those things is the dictator.

In practice, Communism is nothing more than a monarchy makeover – a top-down system of government where one supreme leader forces his will on the others.

To stay in power, Stalin conducted purges and orchestrated famines, resulting in an estimated 40 million deaths.

Nixon concluded: “Russia was … governed by a tyranny. … The Soviet term is ‘the cult of personality.’ … Stalin and his followers … became infected with a mistaken view of Stalin’s proper role. … Stalin ruled without the check of constitutional forms. … In the words of Aristotle, written some 23 centuries ago, ‘This is why we do not permit a man to rule … because a man rules in his own interest, and becomes a tyrant.’ It is plain that Stalin … became a tyrant.”

