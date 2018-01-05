The 2nd Coming of Russell Brand

(Relevant Magazine) “My personal feeling is the teachings of Christ are more relevant now than they’ve ever been.”

If you have even a surface-level knowledge of comedian, actor, writer and all- around provocateur Russell Brand, this is a shocking statement.

Though in recent years he’s become more and more vocal about social justice issues, for much of his career, Brand has been known for his uniquely raunchy brand of shock comedy (This is the guy who once brought his drug dealer to work with him when he was an MTV VJ.).

He continues: “When stripped of the cultural inflection of the time when it was first written and is variously being translated, there is an undeniable truth.”