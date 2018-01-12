Of respect.

Editor's note:Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today's offering:

My boss was complaining in our staff meeting the other day that he wasn’t getting any respect. Later that morning he went to a local sign shop and bought a small sign that read, “I’m the Boss.” He then taped it to his office door.

Later that day when he returned from lunch, he found someone had taped a note to the sign that said. “Your wife called, she wants her sign back!”

