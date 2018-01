(Fox News) President Donald Trump on Friday evening issued support for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s proposal to fund infrastructure projects in the U.S. with foreign aid halted from going to Pakistan.

“Good idea Rand!” came the president’s response.

In a tweet Thursday, Rand, a Kentucky Republican, said he planned to introduce his proposal soon.

“My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home,” the senator tweeted.