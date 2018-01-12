Trump denies saying U.S. should block migrants from 'sh--hole' countries

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump on Friday rejected reports that he told lawmakers that the U.S. should block immigrants from “sh–hole” countries, but admitted he used “tough” language in that meeting.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” Trump tweeted Friday. “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!”

Trump wasn’t more specific on Friday, but his tweet seemed to be a clear reference to reports that he told senators in a meeting to legislate a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that he didn’t want immigrants from “shithole” countries like El Salvador, Haiti, and some African nations.

Despite that denial, the reporter who broke the story, Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post, said he stands by his reporting “100 percent,” and noted that other news outlets were able to confirm the same quote from Trump.