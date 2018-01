(Washington Examiner) – President Trump said Friday that the New York Times story saying he wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last year was “fake news.”

“Fake news, folks, fake news,” Trump said in Davos. “Typical New York Times fake stories.”

The Times’ report said Trump ordered Mueller to be fired, and was stopped by White House counsel Don McGahn, who said firing Mueller in the middle of his probe into Russian meddling in the election would be a political disaster for Trump.