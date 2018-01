CNBC) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went to the White House on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump about a possible deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Trump invited the New York Democrat on Friday morning as Congress scrambled to find an agreement ahead of a midnight shutdown deadline. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., are not expected to attend.

Walking into the Oval Office on Friday afternoon, Schumer said “I hope” a deal can get reached.