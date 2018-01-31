Trump on GOP memo release: 'Oh yeah, don't worry, 100%'

Did President Trump just indicate he plans to authorize the release of the four-page memo alleging “shocking” surveillance abuse of his campaign by the Justice Department and FBI?

Just after Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, he took to the House floor, where he came across Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.

“Mr. President, let’s release the memo,” Rep. Duncan pleaded with Trump.

“Oh yeah, don’t worry. 100 percent,” Trump responded, waving his hand as if it were a done deal.

“Can you imagine, though?” Trump asked.

“You’d be too angry,” the president said, pointing at another congressman on the floor.

Watch President Trump’s comments to Rep. Duncan about releasing the GOP memo:

Also, on Wednesday morning, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said the GOP memo will be released “pretty quick.” Kelly, who has seen the document, said White House lawyers are busy “slicing and dicing” it.

“It’ll be released here pretty quick, I think, and the whole world can see it,” Kelly told Fox News Radio on Wednesday.

As WND reported, the House Intelligence Committee held a meeting Monday night and voted to release the memo to the public. The White House has indicated President Trump supports its publication for the sake of “transparency.” President Trump was given five days to authorize the memo’s release, indicating a decision will come by Saturday.

WND also reported that the names of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Director James Comey appear in the memo. McCabe suddenly resigned from his position Monday, just one day after FBI Director Christopher Wray viewed the memo on Capitol Hill.

President Trump has told his aides he’d like to see the memo released as soon as possible, according to CNN, but he “decided against doing so before the State of the Union address to avoid obscuring what the White House hoped would be a unifying message.”

On Monday, the day before Trump’s State of the Union address, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took to the House floor to urge the president to release the memo during his big speech to America.

“I hope the first thing [President Trump] does is had to the speaker of the House his consent and his agreement to allow transparency to reign, to declassify this memo and put it before the American people. And then let’s have a debate about its consequences and the opportunity it presents to make things better so these things never happen again.”

Republican congressmen supporting Rep. Gaetz’s proposal included Reps. Andy Biggs, Blake Farenthold, Steve King, Lee Zeldin and Doug Lamborn. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., has indicated he supports the document’s release.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called it a “very sad day” when the House Intelligence Committee voted to release the document alleging what some GOP lawmakers are calling abuses “worse than Watergate” of government surveillance programs during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Schiff, the top Democrat on the intel committee, has called the classified four-page report “misleading and inaccurate.”

Two senior FBI officials who have reviewed the document “could not point to any factual inaccuracies,” reported the Fox News Channel’s Catherine Herridge, citing a source close to the matter.

One of the officials was from the FBI’s counter-intelligence division and the other from the legal division. They examined the document after the initial review by FBI Director Wray.

But by Wednesday morning, Wray claimed the GOP memo left out key information that could impact its credibility.

“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the agency said in a statement. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif, whose staff authored the memo, said in a statement Wednesday:

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies. The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses. Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.”

