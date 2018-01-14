Trump 'sh--hole' comment isn't racism – it's realism

(WASHINGTON TIMES)

By Cheryl Chumley

Some countries truly are sh—holes — and that’s why the citizens who live there want to come to America so badly.

Of course, we can’t take everyone who wants to come. Our country would be overrun.

We have to manage the flow of immigration.

So it’s only sensible to base border policy on which potential incomers provide the most benefit to this nation at-large — who provides the best bang for the buck. That’s not racist; that’s realism. And Democrats know it, too. They’re just too politically desperate and vile to refrain from using a remark reportedly made by President Donald Trump for twisted partisan gain.

Still, the left’s angry contortions and faux outrage spins to paint Trump as a racist, post-reported “sh—hole” remark, shouldn’t detract from the larger truth that goes like this: Yes, indeed, some nations are cesspools of misery. And calling them out for their cesspool nature isn’t exactly a shocking reflection.

Google images of Haiti, for instance, and what pops are photos of trashy beaches, overcrowded dwellings, debris-strewn neighborhoods — real sh–hole-seeming places, in other words.