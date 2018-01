(FOX NEWS) — An explosive White House tell-all hit the bookshelves Friday as President Trump ramped up his attacks on the author’s credibility, saying overnight that Michael Wolff’s account is “full of lies.”

Trump, in a late Thursday tweet, said he “authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times),” adding that he never spoke to Wolff. Trump did not mention the author by name.

Trump also rolled out a new nickname for ex-adviser “Sloppy” Steve Bannon, who is featured repeatedly in the book talking trash about his family members.