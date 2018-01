(Fox News) President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address the March For Life, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

The annual event, held since 1974 in Washington, protests the “Roe v. Wade” decision dismissing many restrictions on abortion across the U.S.

The Roe v. Wade decision was written in the majority by Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun and handed down on January 22, 1973.

Sanders said Trump will address the marchers live on Friday via satellite feed from the White House.