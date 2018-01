(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump’s weekly job approval rose to 39 percent in the final week of December, his highest rating in nearly six months, according to a Gallup poll released late Tuesday.

The last time Gallup respondents approved this highly of Trump was in a July 10-16 survey. Between then and now, Trump’s approval rating has hovered between 35 percent and 38 percent.

The recent uptick may be due to his Dec. 22 signing of a tax reform bill, which prompted major companies to announce bonuses for employees.