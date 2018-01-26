Trump's DACA deal proposes trust fund for wall

Washington (AFP) – US President Donald Trump’s administration has unveiled a sweeping new immigration plan to Congress that offers 1.8 million young unauthorized immigrants known as “Dreamers” a path to citizenship over 10-12 years.

In a comprehensive reform that will be formally presented next week, Trump also asked Congress Thursday to eliminate the popular “green card lottery” program and severely restrict family immigration, steps analysts say could cut in half the more than one million foreign-born people moving to the country annually.

And in the name of halting illegal immigration, he has also demanded Congress budget $25 billion for a “trust fund” for constructing a wall on the US-Mexico border — a major plank of Trump’s White House campaign.