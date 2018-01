(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump said Monday that she remains good friends with the former businessman, denying claims he is at all “racist.”

On “Good Morning Britain,” host Piers Morgan asked Ivana if she’s ever heard him say anything that could “be construed as racist.”

“Is he a racist?” Morgan asked.

“I don’t think Donald’s racist at all. Sometimes he says these things which are silly or [that] he doesn’t really mean,” she said. “But he’s definitely not racist.”