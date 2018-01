(AXIOS) — The Transportation Security Administration issued an emergency order Monday for more intense scrutiny on U.S.-bound air cargo on flights departing from five majority-Muslim countries, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the U.A.E.

Why it matters: This is based on threat assessments about each country, according to the TSA. The countries were selected due to “a demonstrated intent by terrorist groups to attack aviation from them.” The TSA could not reveal more details about the threats.