Twitter cancels 'a lot' of users when China demands it

Twitter cancels the accounts of users on the instructions of the Chinese government “a lot,” according to a former software engineer who was interviewed, undercover, by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

It was the fourth undercover video in a series released over the last two weeks by O’Keefe. Earlier videos revealed Twitter’s readiness to hurt President Trump and ogle those possibly explicit private images that users send to each other in the supposedly private Direct Messages.

In the latest, Project Veritas found a former software engineer admitting that Twitter acts under the whims and pressures of foreign governments – notably China – by silencing and banning users at their request.

An undercover journalist asks former employee Conrado Mirando if foreign governments pressure Twitter to ban certain people in their countries.

Miranda initially tells the PV journalist that he “cannot disclose that information.”

At another meeting, however, he opened up.

“Normally, does Twitter, like, say if someone from Iran calls and is, like, hey in our country we need these people banned so that they cannot be seen?”

He responds, “Yeah that happens. We do that a lot for China.”

He explains, “We are actually under constant attack from the Chinese. Like, both Chinese hackers, like ‘good guys’ and from Chinese government. Because sometimes they ask us to take down an account, and we don’t take down, because, we’re, like, at the end of all it, like, anybody say… And then the Chinese government, like, starts to try and hack us, and sometimes they point someone, or like yeah, we actually violated blah, blah, blah, and then the good guys from China start attacking us. It’s a mess.”

He notes that it’s all right because in order for Twitter to operate in China, the government had to approve the terms of service customers must agree to.

So, Project Veritas asked, is Twitter actually supporting free speech?

“No.”

In the third video, team members at the social media company Twitter confirmed that they’re paid to look at sexual content, including “d–k pics.”

Moreover, they retain all of the tweets that are sent by users.

“Everything you send is stored on my server … you can’t [delete it], it’s already on my server,” one Twitter worker testified in an undercover video.

In the second, Twitter workers confirm they have ways to ban users of the social media platform without even letting them know.

The first video revealed Twitter employees expressing their willingness to use their access to President Trump’s account to bring down the nation’s commander in chief.

Employee Clay Haynes, who has worked at the company since 2016 according to his LinkedIn profile, spoke to an undercover journalist and said the company would be “more than happy to help the DOJ with their little investigation.”

Haynes, a self-declared “bleeding-heart liberal,” also outlined specific ways the company could help take down the president, including providing every single tweet Trump has made, even those that have been deleted, as well as any direct messages.

Direct messages are usually regarded as private.

Haynes openly declared his desire to end the Trump administration.

“He’s dangerous, I don’t like him and he’s a terrible human being and I want to get rid of him,” Haynes states in the video.

It’s confirmed that there are people at Twitter paid to look at “d–k” images that people send online.

“There’s teams dedicated to it … at least, three or four hundred people … they’re paid to look at d–k pics,” he said.

One Twitter engineer, on the video, reveals, “All your sex messages … d–k pics … like, all the girls you’ve been f–king around with, they’re are on my server now.

“Everything you send is stored on my server. … You can’t [delete it], it’s already on my server,” he said.

The employees say Twitter obtains information on everyone who visits the site, not just those who set up an account, to provide individualized information to advertisers who pay for it.

“You’re paying for the right to use our website with your data basically,” said Mihai Florea, who works in software for Twitter.

Another comment: “You leak way more information than you think. … Like, if you go to Twitter for the first time, we have information about you.”

One former employee, Conrado Mirando, says there is no way to protect people if such information fell into the wrong hands.

The second video shows, among others, former Twitter software employee Abhinov Vadrevu explaining about “shadow banning.”

“One strategy is to shadow ban so you have ultimate control. The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don’t know they’ve been banned, because they keep posting and no one sees their content. So they just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it,” he said.

WND reported a Project Veritas video revealed Twitter employees saying they are willing to use their access to Trump’s account to bring down the nation’s elected leader.

“Yeah you look for Trump, or America, and you have like five thousand keywords to describe a redneck. Then you look and parse all the messages, all the pictures, and then you look for stuff that matches that stuff.”

Wondered O’Keefe: “What kind of world do we live in where computer engineers are the gatekeepers of the ‘way people talk?’”

Haynes admitted even he was uncomfortable with Twitter’s actions.

“It is a creepy Big Brother. It’s like a level … I don’t want to say it freaks me out, but it disturbs me,” he said.

He continued, on the possibility of a Twitter employee sharing information inappropriately: “It’s a genie out of the bottle kind of thing after that point. You know? Sure, I can fire them. Heck, I could probably even sue them, in some cases. But, the genie’s already out of the bottle. Like, how do actually recoup costs … you can’t calculate the cost or the damage of that.”

