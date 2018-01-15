Twitter team confirms: We look at your sex secrets

Editor’s note: This story contains language and imagery in quotes and videos that some readers will find offensive.

Team members at the social media company Twitter have confirmed, in undercover videos, that they’re paid to look at sexual content, including “d–k pics.”

Moreover, they retain all of those questionable images you may have ever sent, thinking it was just to one person.

“Everything you send is stored on my server … you can’t [delete it], it’s already on my server,” one testified in an undercover video released on Monday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

It’s the third video so far in a series by O’Keefe.

In the second, Twitter workers confirm they have ways to ban users of the social media platform without even letting them know.

The first video revealed Twitter employees expressing their willingness to use their access to President Trump’s account to bring down the nation’s commander in chief.

Employee Clay Haynes, who has worked at the company since 2016 according to his LinkedIn profile, spoke to an undercover journalist and said the company would be “more than happy to help the DOJ with their little investigation.”

Haynes, a self-declared “bleeding-heart liberal,” also outlined specific ways the company could help take down the president, including providing every single tweet Trump has made, even those that have been deleted, as well as any direct messages.

Direct messages are usually regarded as private.

Haynes openly declared his desire to end the Trump administration.

“He’s dangerous, I don’t like him and he’s a terrible human being and I want to get rid of him,” Haynes states in the video.

It’s confirmed that there are people at Twitter paid to look at “d–k” images that people send online.

“There’s teams dedicated to it … at least, three or four hundred people … they’re paid to look at d–k pics,” he confirmed.

One Twitter engineer, on the video, reveals, “All your sex messages … d–k pics … like, all the girls you’ve been f–king around with, they’re are on my server now …

“Everything you send is stored on my server … You can’t [delete it], it’s already on my server,” he said.

The employees say Twitter obtains information on everyone who visits the site, not just those who set up an account, in order to provide individualized information to advertisers who pay for it.

“You’re paying for the right to use our website with your data basically,” said Mihai Florea, who works in software for Twitter.

Another comment: “You leak way more information than you think … Like, if you go to Twitter for the first time, we have information about you.”

One former employee, Conrado Morando, notes that there is no way to protect people if such information fell into the wrong hands.

“You don’t.”

The second video shows, among others, former Twitter software employee Abhinov Vadrevu explaining about “shadow banning.”

“One strategy is to shadow ban so you have ultimate control. The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don’t know they’ve been banned, because they keep posting and no one sees their content. So they just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it,” he said.

WND reported earlier on a Project Veritas video that revealed Twitter employees saying they are willing to use their access to President Trump’s account to bring down the nation’s elected leader.

“Yeah you look for Trump, or America, and you have like five thousand keywords to describe a redneck. Then you look and parse all the messages, all the pictures, and then you look for stuff that matches that stuff.”

Wondered O’Keefe: “What kind of world do we live in where computer engineers are the gatekeepers of the ‘way people talk?’”

Haynes admitted even he was uncomfortable with Twitter’s actions.

“It is a creepy Big Brother. It’s like a level … I don’t want to say it freaks me out, but it disturbs me,” he said.

He continued, on the possibility of a Twitter employee sharing information inappropriately: “It’s a genie out of the bottle kind of thing after that point. You know? Sure, I can fire them. Heck, I could probably even sue them, in some cases. But, the genie’s already out of the bottle. Like, how do actually recoup costs … you can’t calculate the cost or the damage of that.”

