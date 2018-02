(Deutsche Welle) The United States placed the head of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on a terrorist blacklist on Wednesday.

“Haniyeh has close links with Hamas’ military wing and has been a proponent of armed struggle, including against civilians,” the US State Department said, adding that he had been involved in terrorist attacks targeting Israelis and Americans.

The decision bars the 55-year-old from financial transactions with American citizens and companies and freezes any assets he may have in the United States.