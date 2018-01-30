U.S. 'peace partner' honors planner of Munich massacre

The kidnapping and murder of 11 Israeli team members by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Olympics in Munich horrified the world.

But for the governing party of the Palestinian Authority, the massacre was a victory, and one of the attack’s planners, Ali Hassan Salameh, was a “heroic commander” of the Black September organization, worthy of honor on the anniversary of his death as a “martyr.”

In a post on Facebook Jan. 22, Fatah’s deputy chairman, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, mentioned the Munich attack as one Salameh’s life achievements.

Fatah said Salameh, “the Red Prince,” commanded “special operations against the Zionist intelligence throughout the world, and the sending of explosive packages from Amsterdam to many agents of the Mossad in European capitals.”

Palestinian Media Watch, which spotlighted the Facebook post, has documented numerous statements by PA and Fatah leaders honoring the terrorists from the Black September terror organization and praising the Munich murders as “an excellent operation.”

Black September, which was part of Yasser Arafat’s Fatah faction of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, sent a squad of armed Palestinians to Munich. The terrorists attacked dormitories housing the Israeli Olympic team at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 5, 1972. They murdered wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg and a member of the weightlifting team, Yossef Romano, then took nine other Israelis hostage. The Palestinians demanded they be transported to the Munich airport where a rescue attempt by West German police failed, and all nine hostages were murdered.

Learn the true aims of Palestinian leadership from the son of a top Hamas operative. “Son of Hamas” is now available in softcover with an all-new chapter about events since the book’s release such as the revelation of Mosab Yousef’s Israeli intelligence handler’s true identity and Homeland Security’s effort to deport the author.

Ankie Spitzer, the widow of slain fencing master Andre Spitzer, told the New York Times the hostages were beaten, some to the point that their bones were broken, and Romano’s widow said her husband was castrated.

Romano apparently tried to overpower one of the terrorists and was shot.

“What they did is that they cut off his genitals through his underwear and abused him,” Romano’s widow told the newspaper. “Can you imagine the nine others sitting around tied up? They watched this.”

Prime Minister Abbas behind Munich?

As WND reported, former PLO official Muhammad Daoud Oddeh claims to have been the true mastermind of the Munich massacre, insisting Salameh headed a group that called itself Black September but was a counterfeit.

Oddeh said Black September was merely the cover name adopted by Fatah members when they wanted to carry out terrorist attacks.

He said both Arafat and the current Palestinian prime minister, Mahmoud Abbas, wished him luck and kissed him when he set about organizing the Munich attack.

Oddeh said he worked with Abbas and another PLO official to secure the financing.

As one of the PLO architects of the Oslo Accords, Abbas is still regarded by many European and U.S. leaders as the best hope to lead the Palestinians to renewed negotiations and a “two-state settlement” of the conflict.

Just six months after the Munich massacre, Black September members stormed the Saudi embassy in Khartoum, taking U.S. Ambassador Cleo Noel, diplomat Charge d’Affaires George Curtis Moore and others hostage.

One day later, they killed Noel, Moore and Belgian diplomat Guy Eid.

As WND reported, a former National Security Agency analyst who was monitoring communications at the time has an audio recording which, he says, clearly captures Arafat ordering the murders of the diplomats.

Another ‘martyr’ murderer

The official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida also marked the anniversary of Salameh’s death, honoring him as a “martyr” and calling it one of his “quality operations.”

Another “martyr” murderer promoted by Fatah this week was the female suicide bomber Wafa Idris, who murdered one person and wounded more than 100 when she blew herself up on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem in 2002.

Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported Fatah’s secretary in Beirut, Samir Abu Afash, and the commander of the PA Palestinian National Security Forces in Beirut, Yusuf Ghadieh, laid wreaths of flowers on the grave of Salameh.

U.S. withholding funds for terror

Earlier this month, as WND reported, the United States announced it was withholding $65 million from a U.N. agency supporting Palestinian refugees, days after declaring it will not provide a separate $45 million it had pledged to the agency, according to the State Department.

The U.S. warned that any future donations to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, UNWRA, would depend on changes in how the agency operates and is funded. In 2016, the U.S. donated $355 million to UNWRA.

Noted Islam expert Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, pointed out UNRWA has “multiple links to jihad terror.”

“It is a viciously corrupt and dishonest organization, bent on enabling the jihad against Israel and willing to lie brazenly in the process. Every penny of U.S. aid should be withheld from the UNRWA, permanently,” he said.

In August, UNRWA was reported to be under scrutiny by the U.S. Congress and the Israeli Knesset for links to terrorism, with evidence Hamas runs military programs with live weapons for tens of thousands of Palestinian children who attend UNRWA schools.

UNRWA in June was caught using images of a girl in a bombed-out building in Syria in a major global fundraising campaign, falsely claiming the girl was a victim of Israel in Gaza.

On Jan. 2, President Trump tweeted that the U.S. gives the Palestinians “HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.”

Trump said that “with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

Trump has vowed to curtail aid to the Palestinians for a number of reasons, including the Palestinian Authority’s payment of “salaries” to convicted terrorists.”

The U.S. contributes about $600 million annually to the PA, totaling more than $5.2 billion since 1994.

WND reported a British citizen who was brutally attacked by Palestinian Authority-sponsored terrorists is asking the British Parliament to investigate whether funds the U.K. has provided to the PA are being used to promote terrorism and support jailed terrorists. Israel’s Defense Ministry found that the PA spent a total of $358 million, or about 7 percent of its total annual budget, on terrorist stipends last year.