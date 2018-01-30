U.S. probes Apple over updates that slow iPhones

(BLOOMBERG) — The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating whether Apple Inc. violated securities laws concerning its disclosures about a software update that slowed older iPhone models, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government has requested information from the company, according to the people, who asked not to be named because the probe is private. The inquiry is in early stages, they cautioned, and it’s too soon to conclude any enforcement will follow.

Spokesmen for Apple and the government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.