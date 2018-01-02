U.S. quietly fixing radioactive pollution

The U.S. government has a special program to clean up nuclear waste, targeting thousands of disposal sites that pose potential problems, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The focus is on hospitals, industries, universities and federal complexes in the United States and around the globe with radioactive waste.

The aim of the Office of Radiological Security in the Department of Energy, notes a report by Bill Stewart of the Los Alamos National Laboratory, is to recover “excess, unwanted, abandoned, and orphaned radioactive sealed sources.”

The work results in a betterment of national security, public health and safety, the program explains.

“Globally, over 3,000 sites have registered more than 70,000 sources,” the report explains. “OSRP has recovered nearly 40,000 disused and unwanted sources” representing “about 1.25 million Curies of radioactive material from around the world.”

The team’s work has been done at 1,400 sites in all 50 states and in 25 foreign nations.

Sometimes the threat is from seemingly mundane sources, such as machines that measure moisture, density and thickness in industry using radiological components. The medical industry has an abundance of radioactive waste, with blood irradiators, and radiotherapy, for example.

Then there are nuclear power plants.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.