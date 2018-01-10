U.S. to give N. Korea 'body nose'?

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — It’s an appealing notion.

The next time North Korea flouts the international community with a missile or nuclear test, the U.S. military would flex its massive military muscle just enough to punish Kim Jong Un and send a strong message, but not enough to provoke him into a knee-jerk suicidal response.

It’s been dubbed “the bloody nose strategy,” and the Wall Street Journal reports that some Trump administration officials are quietly debating whether it would be possible to mount a limited military strike against North Korean sites without igniting an all-out war on the Korean Peninsula.