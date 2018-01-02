University offers class on power napping

(CAMPUS REFORM) — The University of California-Davis offers a “FREE power nap class” where “trained instructors” teach students strategies to help them avoid falling asleep in class.

The class is offered thrice-weekly throughout the school year at 25 locations, depicted on an online map, where students can take their power nap in and on everything—ranging from outdoor hammocks to yoga mats in a dance studio.

“Yes, it is exactly what you think it is! Have you ever wanted to take a nap, but were afraid of sleeping through a class or midterm?” the course description reads. “Well, come to one of our guided power nap classes, where that will not need to be a worry for you.”