Vacationing couple bled to death in Satanic' ritual

(New York Post) A tourist couple who bled to death in a Greek island guesthouse appear to have been performing a Satanic ceremony before their double suicide on New Year’s Eve, authorities say.

Knives, candles and a pentagram symbol — used by devil-worshippers — were found in the Airbnb room near the bodies of Lilia Botusheva, 23, and her 30-year-old German boyfriend.

The sinister arrangement of objects in the blood-soaked apartment led investigators to believe the pair were taking part in a black magic ritual.

The 24 hours before the first full moon of the year is said to be associated with sacrifices and other Satanic practices.