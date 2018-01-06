Veteran lawyer wants to fire Mueller, prosecute Clintons personally

He sued the National Security Agency and won in district court.

He sued to get Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

He sued Hugo Chavez on behalf of torture victims.

He sued journalists.

He sued the Taliban and al-Qaida.

He sued Cuba and won a multimillion-dollar judgment.

He sued to get then-President Obama deported.

Now, Larry Klayman, the former Justice Department lawyer and founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, has obtained on a petition the signatures of almost 11,000 people who want him named special counsel to investigate the Clintons, Uranium One and Fusion GPS.

He has filed a separate legal action that seeks to remove Robert Mueller as special counsel.

“Only a special counsel can investigate and bring strong criminal charges over these scandals and I am the person to do this. In all modesty, I am the only lawyer who has the guts to finally bring the Clintons and Obama and his fellow criminals to justice, indict them and have them thrown in prison for the rest of their lives,” he explains.

His petition signature count was at about 10,600 early Friday. One of the most recent signers, Edwin Marcano Jr., said: “This whole Russian collusion has been nothing but a witch-hunt from the beginning. It has not produced anything but a big fat nothing burger. It’s time to stop the wasteful spending of our tax dollars and put the death nail into it!”

Mueller was appointed to look into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. After a year, he’s produced no evidence, and the only charges so far have been for “process” crimes rather than allegations underlying the investigation.

But the Uranium One deal, which handed over one-fifth of U.S. uranium holdings to a Russian-government-owned company, directly connected Hillary Clinton and Russia. In the Fusion GPS scandal, the opposition research firm commissioned a former British spy, at Democrat expense, to create the infamous “dossier” believed to be at the heart of the Russia-collusion allegations.

Just this week, the Justice Department launched a new investigation into claims the Clinton Foundation used “pay to play” politics while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

But Klayman says the effort needs to go further.

“You know me as the only lawyer ever to have a court of law rule that former President Bill Clinton committed a crime. This ruling was by a courageous U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth over Clinton’s violation of the privacy rights of a woman he assaulted and sexually abused in the Oval Office, which in Slick Willy’s case could sadly be called the ‘Oral Office,’ given his illicit and unethical sex with a White House intern,” Klayman writes. “But today we face a much greater threat and crimes by the Clintons and the administration of former President Barack Hussein Obama. Obama, along with the Clintons, have committed the real Russian collusion scandal, one that involves racketeering and bribery into their coffers from ‘communists’ to acquire illegally over 20 percent of America’s strategic uranium reserves, seriously endangering our national security. Uranium is the fuel for atomic reactors and nuclear bombs!”

He cited a report from National Review about the significance of the Uranium One scandal:

Let’s put the Uranium One scandal in perspective: The cool half-million bucks the Putin regime funneled to Bill Clinton was five times the amount it spent on those Facebook ads — the ones the media-Democrat complex ludicrously suggests swung the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump. … Here’s the kicker: The Uranium One scandal is not only, or even principally, a Clinton scandal. It is an Obama-administration scandal. The Clintons were just doing what the Clintons do: cashing in on their “public service.” The Obama administration, with Secretary Clinton at the forefront but hardly alone, was knowingly compromising American national-security interests. The administration green-lighted the transfer of control over one-fifth of American uranium-mining capacity to Russia, a hostile regime — and specifically to Russia’s state-controlled nuclear-energy conglomerate, Rosatom. Worse, at the time the administration approved the transfer, it knew that Rosatom’s American subsidiary was engaged in a lucrative racketeering enterprise that had already committed felony extortion, fraud, and money-laundering offenses. The Obama administration also knew that congressional Republicans were trying to stop the transfer. Consequently, the Justice Department concealed what it knew. DOJ allowed the racketeering enterprise to continue compromising the American uranium industry rather than commencing a prosecution that would have scotched the transfer. Prosecutors waited four years before quietly pleading the case out for a song, in violation of Justice Department charging guidelines. Meanwhile, the administration stonewalled Congress, reportedly threatening an informant who wanted to go public.

Klayman said the Fusion GPS issue has similar major problems that need to be addressed.

And he said current Attorney General Jeff Sessions simply won’t do it.

“Years ago, my friend Alan Keyes, when he was running for president, said I would be his attorney general if he was elected. Now, it’s time for me to be a real attorney general and have President Trump direct the Justice Department to appoint me as special counsel, who would have all the powers of the attorney general in these criminal matters.”

