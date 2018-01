(DAILY MAIL) — A vicar has failed in his mission to stop Star Wars becoming the first film to be shown on a Sunday in a public cinema on the Isle of Lewis.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi was shown at the An Lanntair arts centre in the town of Stornoway, Scotland today.

All 183 tickets for the movie were snapped up within days despite church protests, led by the Rev. David Fraser of the Free Church of Scotland, urging people to keep the Sabbath day holy.