Voter-fraud commission 'being handed off' to DHS

(BREITBART) — Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach says the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity will be “handed off” to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “more effectively” investigate voter fraud without being “stonewalled” by Democrats.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Kobach said the news that President Trump is dissolving the voter fraud commission should not be grounds for leftist organizations and Democrats — who sought to stop the investigations into double voting and ballots cast by non-citizens — to celebrate, as the investigations will continue under DHS.

“What’s happening is a tactical shift where the mission of the commission is being handed off to Homeland Security without the stonewalling by Democrats,” Kobach told Breitbart News.

“I’ll be working closely with the White House and DHS to ensure the investigations continue,” Kobach continued.