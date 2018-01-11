Watch: Wild high-speed chase ends with a kiss

A modern-day Bonnie and Clyde capped off their wild police chase with the last thing anyone might expect: a passionate parting kiss.

The couple in Phoenix had allegedly stolen an SUV and led police on a high-speed pursuit for 30 minutes Wednesday evening after refusing to pull over.

The driver, Dustin Perkins, 35, tried to escape by driving off-road and even in the wrong direction down streets. He ran red lights and passed cars on a shoulder. Cops from several departments joined the pursuit.

Perkins drove through two fences around an industrial yard and landed in a ditch.

Perkins and his female accomplice, Lovida Flores, 29, originally ran in separate directions when they exited the vehicle. But then they reunited under a spotlight in the desert.

That’s when the two embraced and shared a kiss.

Afterward, they laid on the ground as police arrested them.

A news helicopter captured the final moments before their arrest on video:

After his arrest, Perkins, who sustained a broken hand, told Phoenix’s KSAZ-TV 10: “I’m sorry, everybody. It was a really stupid thing.”

Floris injured her jaw in the accident, according to reports.

Perkins claimed he was taking the SUV to his father, who has cancer. But police are still trying to determine who owns the vehicle.

The two face charges of unlawful flight, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal damage and vehicle theft.