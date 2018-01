(ABC Australia) The power of social media and just two hours was all it took for Lynnette Schaefer to be reunited with her husband’s wedding ring — eight years after he lost it.

In 2010 Jade Hutchison, then still a young child, was holidaying in Bermagui on the New South Wales South Coast with her mother, when they found a wedding band at the beach.

Unable to find the owner during their holiday, Jade took the ring back to her home in Sydney, still hoping to eventually find its owner one day.

“At the time I was only nine-years-old, so I didn’t really think much of it,” Jade, now 17, said.