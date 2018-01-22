What a sad world this is

More than 60 million American citizens have been slaughtered, butchered and baby body parts sold?

They were American citizens when they were conceived in their mothers’ bellies, even though they are not born yet! America has its own genocide. It is even greater than the killings of Josef Stalin, Adolf Hitler and Mao Tse-tung combined. Can you imagine what Hitler would be saying, “You talk about me, while you have killed more of your own than I had”?

This exposes the Democrats who care more about the “illegal criminals” than American citizens. They prefer DACA for illegals instead of saving the lived of American people.

This is a sad, sad world.

I also wonder if the government shutdown was planned to stop the exposure of the FISA memos so the American people would not see them.

Annette Savoie