What Bible actually says about financial need

Got an interesting letter to the editor the other day.

It was from a gentleman who asked this question about our current financial light and my pleas to WND visitors and subscribers for help: “If you believe that WND is God’s work, then why do you seek help from man?”

Now, before going on, I must tell you what a difficult decision it was for me to ask WND visitors and subscribers for help at a most critical time. I was afraid it would sound like I was exaggerating the need just to secure some additional cash. I was afraid the desperation of my plea would further destabilize the company. I was afraid, since we have asked our visitors and subscribers so many times in the past for support that it would have generated only the amount of support we typically expect from such messages.

Yes, I was afraid – very afraid.

But, as I explained to everyone in one of those messages, I believe it actually was an answer to prayer. I had been asking God for help, and this was the only answer I got – “ask the people.” I didn’t even understand it, at first. “What people?” I wondered. Then it hit me: WND people.

Here’s some more from what the letter writer said in his submission titled: “Don’t ask man for help” – one we published without my knowledge. I only found out about it by reading the emails to the editor.

The self-described “senior minister of Christ” offered this: “None of the apostles asked their followers for money to keep their ministry going.”

But that’s just not true.

In fact, in one of the most dramatic scenes in the New Testament, Peter asked all his followers to pool their resources. And when one couple – Ananias and Sapphira – held back some of the money they received from a property sale, they were stricken dead.

Here’s the passage from Acts 5: “Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land? Whiles it remained, was it not thine own? and after it was sold, was it not in thine own power? why hast thou conceived this thing in thine heart? thou hast not lied unto men, but unto God. And Ananias hearing these words fell down, and gave up the ghost: and great fear came on all them that heard these things. And the young men arose, wound him up, and carried him out, and buried him. And it was about the space of three hours after, when his wife, not knowing what was done, came in. And Peter answered unto her, Tell me whether ye sold the land for so much? And she said, Yea, for so much. Then Peter said unto her, How is it that ye have agreed together to tempt the Spirit of the Lord? behold, the feet of them which have buried thy husband are at the door, and shall carry thee out. Then fell she down straightway at his feet, and yielded up the ghost: and the young men came in, and found her dead, and, carrying her forth, buried her by her husband.”

That’s hardly the only “ask” for support from followers by the apostles – if you want to call it that.

Paul, too, is on record as asking followers to take up collections for his travels before he came to visit them. And they did so (1 Corinthians 16:2).

“If God wants WND going, he WILL provide the means miraculously,” our letter writer concluded. “If God doesn’t want WND going and you are forced to close it, it is the best thing that can happen to WND and you. May God give you the faith to believe this. You and WND are in my fervent prayers.”

While I certainly appreciate this gentleman’s prayers, I also appreciate that God inspired everyone who willingly gave financial support to WND following my recent plea. And that, I believe, is evidence of the miraculous, indeed.

And, therefore, I am no longer hesitant in the slightest to ask – because that’s what God told me to do through His Holy Spirit.

If you haven’t yet considered a financial gift to WND yet, please do so. Blessings.