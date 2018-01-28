Where do 'good' people go if they don't believe in Jesus?

Hello Joseph,

First let me thank you for all that you do. I just read the WND article “New age Oprah: How Democrats’ hope is leading Americans astray”

I have a colleague of mine who keeps asking me what happened to a friend of hers who was a very “good” person and recently died. My colleague believes that just because he was good that he must have gone to heaven. He did not believe in Jesus Christ.

I have searched and searched for a better answer than just “because the Bible says so.” Can I please ask you to tell me what book, other than the Bible, would help answer her question? Or can you please has one of your fine commentators write a web article that I can send to her?

I do believe this is a question that many are asking and that many are using to deny Jesus. I have heard it many times from many so-called intelligent people. I also believe this would help to counter false prophets like Oprah.

Thank you,

Bob Class