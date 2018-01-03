'White Christians' face 'existential crisis,' says prof

(CAMPUS REFORM) — An assistant professor at Morgan State University claims that white Christians are experiencing an “existential crisis” due to the declining religiosity of white America.

Darrius Hills, who teaches African American religion at MSU, claimed in the journal Black Theology that white Christians have lost their “spiritual centre” and are collectively facing an “existential crisis” that has led them to turn to Donald Trump for help “ameliorating these racial and religious anxieties.”

Notably, Hills previously co-authored an article with Tommy Curry, the Texas A&M professor who argued on a podcast that “some white people may have to die” for black people to be liberated, and who told his students that “white people dying…has generally worked.”