White supremacist, KKK member runs for office as Democrat

(PJMedia) John Abarr is a known member of the notorious Ku Klux Klan, and he’s somewhat remembered for his involvement in a push to make the Klan more “inclusive.” That’s right, he’s the guy who wanted to recruit minorities into an organization best known for terrorizing and murdering minorities. Can’t imagine why it didn’t work.

Abarr now wants to run for office. He’s running for the Montana House of Representatives as a Democrat.

In a statement, the Montana Democrats said: “John Abarr is a failed former-Republican House candidate with a revolting history of promoting white supremacy. His views have no place in Montana, and we condemn him and his campaign without exception.”