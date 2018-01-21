Who is really 'the wicked one' in the Bible?

Is the Holy Bible written on more than one level?

The answer is yes, according to a best-selling author who says Scripture is written on both a physical level for human beings on Earth, as well as a spirit level, applying to spirit beings who dwell in a dimension invisible to our physical eyes.

Joe Kovacs, author of the brand-new best-seller “Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don’t Want You to Know,” appeared on TV for the first time as a recent guest on “Shabbat Night Live,” a program that delves into the Bible’s content, hosted by Michael Rood.

Kovacs demonstrated how what’s written in the Bible can be applied not only to physical people, but to spirit individuals as well, by explaining use of the phrase, “the wicked one.”

“People do get wicked at times. There is a wicked one in this world prompting people to do [evil],” Kovacs said.

“The wicked one in the Bible is the devil, and every time you see the words ‘the wicked one,’ you should ask yourself the question, ‘Is this talking about THE wicked one?’ It’s not just wicked people on Earth. There is a wicked one in the spiritual dimension.”

“The Bible is not just written on the physical level,” he continued. “It’s written on the spiritual level for spirit beings. There’s good angels and there’s bad angels. God Himself is a Spirit being, and He is broadcasting His message not only to human beings but to Spirit beings as well. Because there is life and death, good and evil, God and the devil. People need to realize all of this stuff exists.”

“We have to connect the dots between all these Scriptures. The Bible is not one Scripture. It’s not [just] John 3:16. And I know people love John 3:16, but [many] don’t realize there’s a whole lot of the other parts of the Bible out there. When you go to a movie, and see 10 minutes of a two-hour movie, you get maybe a little gist of the movie, but you’re not getting the whole movie. Well, that’s the Bible. … There’s a lot of information there, especially in the Old Testament where God is broadcasting His messages that people think, ‘Oh, I don’t need that, that was done away, that’s all about the Jews in the Old Testament.’ It’s not. We have to connect the dots from Old Testament to New Testament Scriptures, put line upon line, and bring it together because God is telling a story. He is the Author of our salvation, and our salvation is in this book [the Bible]. This book is life.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Kovacs and Rood discussed why many people who call themselves Christian engage in certain customs, especially those that have originated in heathen cultures worshiping gods other than the true God of the Bible.

“We’re brainwashed, we’re conditioned, we’re being programmed, we’re being tricked,” Kovacs said. “I like to use that word ‘trick,’ because people in their heart don’t think they’re doing anything wrong. They’re just doing what they’re taught. We don’t come out of our mother’s wombs knowing the Bible. We come out knowing nothing. And we have to be taught. Now you can be taught and filled with the truth of God or you can be taught with trickery, deception, lies. And we’ve inherited lies. The next word after lies in there is ‘vanity’ which in Hebrew means nothingness, worthlessness. People hear that word vanity and think it has something to do with the way they look, sitting in front of a mirror.”

Rood interjected with a laugh: “Only a vain person would think that.”

“Vanity in the Bible is nothingness,” Kovacs continued. “People in the Bible are doing these things, they don’t even know why. And there is no profit in them. It doesn’t help you toward the ultimate goal of gaining eternal life as a child of God. People have been tricked and people are starting to wake up to the fact that, ‘Oh, there’s deception in the world.’ The Bible talks about deception from the beginning in Genesis to Revelation. The devil is out there deceiving the whole world. The whole world means the whole world. Even people in the so-called Christian world are being deceived, and they don’t know it. They genuinely love Jesus, Yeshua, with all their heart and mind, but they’ve been tricked by the trickster-in-chief, Satan the devil, the adversary who is making an appearance that you’re doing something good … .”

Kovacs, a veteran newsman for more than 30 years, explained that he began writing about Scripture, “Because I found that the words on the pages of the Bible itself are very different – sometimes the complete opposite – of what we’re taught by pastors, priests, what we learn on television, in the movies, from our parents. The Bible itself is shocking. I was personally shocked by the Bible by reading what was there.” He said:

People are brainwashed with what they think is information from the Bible from our earliest times. We’re taught songs, we see cartoons about the Bible which are incorrect. We see television shows and movies. Movies are very powerful forces because people go to a movie and ostensibly they think they’re getting a message from the Bible, when oftentimes, much or most of the movie is not biblical at all. Those images and what they say in those movies stick with you because you think, ‘Oh, this must be in the Bible because they wouldn’t make a movie … or a television show about it, or you wouldn’t hear a sermon about it in church if it weren’t in the Bible.’ I never thought [in my early life] about writing ‘Shocked by the Bible’ or ‘Shocked by the Bible 2’ or ‘The Divine Secret.’ I never thought I would be a book writer. But I got fed up with hearing misinformation so much about even simple facts that people can find out in five seconds of what’s in the Bible. For instance, one that just irked me so much over the years is that three wise men showed up at the manger the night Jesus was born. You see it in everything: in the movies, in songs, on the Christmas cards. You open it up and see three wise men at the manger. … The Bible truth of the matter is that no wise men were at the manger the night Jesus was born in Bethlehem.

Kovacs added, “The problem is people don’t read the Bible closely. They read it too fast. Sometimes they conflate and confuse different parts of the Bible thinking they’re happening at the same time. …

“My point is people need to take their time. Study each word, each sentence to get the story right because the Bible is truth, it’s the most accurate document ever written, telling us not only the past, but what’s happening in our present and in our soon-to-come future. And if you can’t get the simplest matters correct, about the wise men or how many showed up – and again the Bible doesn’t tell you how many – but if you can’t get the simplest things right, how are you going to get the deeper things of God correct? So I’m just trying to focus people, get their attention to refocus on the words on the page. Believe the words on the page, but even before you believe it, you have to read and understand what’s there. Get the facts correct, accurately, like a news report. You know we’re fed up with fake news on television and in the print industry, but people have taken the Bible and made that somewhat twisted and fake as well.”

