Willie Nelson ill: Ends concert after 1 song, cancels shows

(SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE) — Willie Nelson’s Saturday night concert at Harrah’s Resort SoCal ended almost before it began.

The 84-year-old music legend had barely started his opening song, “Whiskey River,” before abruptly ending his performance, according to several people in attendance who contacted the Union-Tribune. He was coughing and apparently experiencing some difficulty breathing as he left the stage.

In response to a Monday inquiry from the Union-Tribune, Nelson’s longtime publicist said the iconic singer-songwriter had either “a bad cold or the flu” and was heading back home to Texas to recuperate.